'We're Building Something': Falcons O-Line Confident Under Coach Arthur Smith

For all the criticism that the Atlanta Falcons have faced offensively, whether it is because of the inconsistent passing game or the "quarterback situation," the team has building blocks in place on offense, specifically the offensive line.

That sentiment was echoed by head coach Arthur Smith on Monday about his offensive line after the 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders.

"That is a good front," Smith said, "but we also feel like we're building something here up front in our mentality on the offensive line."

The Falcons rushed for 167 yards on a rainy afternoon, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while facing the league's sixth-best run defense. It was right around their season average of 160 yards rushing per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

What is confidence-boosting for the future upfront is the fact that the Falcons have dealt with injuries, especially on the interior. "There (aren't) moral victories," Smith said, "but it does give you confidence week-after-week that these guys have stepped up."

The identity of the Falcons' offense has been its strong running game, and the offensive line's play has been a major reason for the success.

The Falcons will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

