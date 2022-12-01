Falcons Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Steelers?

The Atlanta Falcons are getting a little bit healthier this week.

Falcons pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie, who left Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders with an arm injury, practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday.

Ebiketie, a rookie second-round pick from Penn State, has played in every game so far this season for the Falcons and has been one of the key members of the team's pass rush rotation.

The team also saw offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) back at practice, and the team could use him at left guard this week with Elijah Wilkinson's status still up in the air for this weekend. Wilkinson's 21-day clock to return from Injured Reserve (IR) was activated Wednesday, but there is still doubt as to whether the team will make him available for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Falcons appeared mostly healthy for Wednesday's practice, the same cannot be said for the Steelers. The team did play Monday, so it was a light day, but second-year running back Najee Harris sat out after leaving the game with an oblique injury. Should Harris miss the game, the Falcons' job to defend the run could be a lot easier.

The Steelers and Falcons are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

