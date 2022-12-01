Skip to main content

Steelers vs. Falcons Betting Odds: Atlanta Favored at Home?

The Atlanta Falcons face the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at home. Are the Falcons favored in Atlanta?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) face a critical game at home Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) that could go a long way in the NFC South playoff race.

With just five games to go in the regular season, each contest grows in importance and intensity for the Falcons. Sunday marks Atlanta's final game before its Week 14 bye.

The team needs a win to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), who play at home on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. But SI Sportsbook believes the Falcons will keep pace, declaring them 1.5-point favorites in Sunday's contest.

Moneyline: STEELERS (-110) | FALCONS (-110)
Spread: PIT +1.5 (-125) | ATL -1.5 (+105)
Total: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Steelers are coming off a Monday Night Football win of their own just a few days ago against the Indianapolis Colts to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A win for them on Sunday against the Falcons would be another glimmer of hope. The Steelers may be 4-7, but against the spread the team is 5-5-1, a sign that their record may be misleading.

The Steelers and Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

