Falcons Free Agent Profile: Will Atlanta Re-Sign OT Kaleb McGary?

After a breakout fourth season, Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary is set for a nice payday in free agency ... but will it come from the Falcons?

Oh, what a difference a year makes.

Last offseason, Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary had his fifth-year option declined by the team while right guard Chris Lindstrom's was picked up. By all accounts, it was the logical decision, as McGary allowed nine sacks the year before, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

But now, some 17 games later, the picture is entirely different for the former Washington Husky ... though Lindstrom proved Atlanta right in its decision to pick up his option, receiving both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

McGary had a career year per Pro Football Focus, finishing with an overall grade of 86.6 while starring as a run blocker, posting a grade of 91.6. He did have some troubles in pass protection, standing at 66.9 while allowing six sacks and being called for five penalties - but it was nonetheless a strong campaign.

As a result, McGary is in line for a hefty payday during his first trip through free agency. According to Spotrac, McGary's currently projected to receive a four-year, $70.9 million contract, giving him $17.7 million per season.

McGary, who will turn 28 a few weeks before the start of free agency, would've received $13.2 million in 2023 if the Falcons had picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he'll turn a significant profit.

It's possible that McGary gets an even bigger deal - perhaps from Atlanta. Should the Falcons choose to place the franchise tag on McGary and have him back up his career year, the 2019 first-round pick will earn $18.2 million.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot opted not to go into specifics regarding McGary's contract situation but made it clear that he's an important piece to the puzzle up front.

"We're not going to negotiate in the media, but Kaleb did some really good things this year and he was a part of setting that foundation (on) the offensive line," Fontenot said. "You can go put on any game and the way they established the line of scrimmage, the way we ran the football, that tough mindset - Kaleb was a part of that."

However, that's not to say that Fontenot is fully committed to bringing McGary back. The two sides will certainly talk this offseason, but it's possible they go their separate ways - and Fontenot said that's simply how things go in the free agency process.

"It'd be great if you can always have the same players and keep a cohesive unit together, but that's just not how it works," said Fontenot. "Sometimes you have different parts, but we want to continue to have that identity on our offensive line and have that tough mindset. So, Kaleb did some really good things, but that's the business part of it. Those will be direct conversations with him and his representation."

Thus, the verdict on McGary's return remains out. Committing some $18 million for several years seems risky considering he hadn't done enough to warrant the fifth-year option being picked up, but the level of play displayed this year was highly encouraging.

Perhaps the franchise tag, even being as expensive as it is, would be the best approach, delaying this commitment at least one more year and seeing if McGary can put together another strong year of film.

But nonetheless, McGary and Lindstrom arrived in Atlanta together and appear set to receive big contracts this offseason - though only the latter is a safe bet to get his from the Falcons.

