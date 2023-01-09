Falcons Extend OL Chris Lindstrom? Pro Bowler Says 'I Want to be Here!'

Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom made his feelings known surrounding the possibility of receiving a contract extension this offseason.

After the conclusion of a stellar fourth season marked by his first Pro Bowl nod, Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom stood in front of his locker, reflecting.

Lindstrom, 25, then took questions from reporters - one of whom asked about what's to come this offseason, as the 2019 first-round pick will be entering the final year of his rookie deal and is due for a contract extension.

The answer? A strong assertion of how Lindstrom feels about Atlanta ...

"I want to be a Falcon for my whole career," Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom is Atlanta's lone Pro Bowler and truly came into his own this year, earning a 95 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest of any offensive lineman in the NFL.

Lauded for his consistency and the leap taken from year three to four, Lindstrom has shined in coach Arthur Smith's wide zone offense, using his quickness and athleticism to seal lanes and power to finish on multiple levels.

The Falcons finished the season with the league's No. 3 rushing offense at just under 160 yards per game, and Lindstrom's 93.1 run blocking rating was a key reason as to why ... and he's made his intentions clear that he wants to keep being part of that reason for years to come.

"The team definitely knows I want to be here, my agent knows I want to be here, so I'm going to let them do their thing and earn their money," said Lindstrom.

Atlanta's expected to have roughly $80 million in cap space this offseason - and Lindstrom is atop the list of players deserving of extensions.

Whether the two sides are able to come to an agreement remains to be seen, but if Lindstrom has his way, he'll be with the Falcons for years to come.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here