Should Falcons Re-Sign Emerging LB Lorenzo Carter?

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is among the team leaders in several key categories, including sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits - but will he be back next season?

Prior to taking the job as the Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot was one of the NFL's best professional personal evaluators ... and considering the cap-stricken situation he entered in Atlanta, he's had to rely on his ability to find quality, under-the-radar contributors throughout his two-year tenure.

Perhaps the best example is running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract in the spring of 2021 with the idea that he'd largely be a return specialist with a minor role on offense and proceeded to become the first player in franchise history with 500 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. Patterson has since signed a two-year extension and remains one of Atlanta's best playmakers.

After Patterson?

There are several options, including starting linebacker and leading tackler Rashaan Evans and swing tackle turned starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson.

But how about outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter?

A former star at the University of Georgia, Carter joined the Falcons on a one-year, $3.5 million deal this offseason, fresh off a strong closing stretch with the New York Giants in which he had five sacks over his final four games.

That run alone was enough to give Carter his most sacks in a single season, offering signs of encouragement for his future while also signaling that it could've merely been a flash in a pan - and the Falcons, who finished last in the league in sacks by a considerable margin, were more than willing to take the risk.

"We knew when Lorenzo came in that he was a talented young football player that was still developing," inside linebackers coach Frank Bush said.

Now 14 games into his return to the state of Georgia, Carter's emerged as a legitimate presence on Atlanta's defense. He's started and played at least 70 percent of the defensive snaps in each game and ranks second on the team in sacks (four) and third in tackles for loss (five) and quarterback hits (10).

Better yet, Carter's beginning to hit his stride. Over the last four games, the 27-year-old has four quarterback hits, one and a half sacks, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He's grown comfortable and, perhaps most importantly, confident.

"I think what we see now is a kid that's developing confidence," Bush claimed. "He goes out, he makes plays, he's confident, he's a great teammate - probably one of the better people you want to meet. All those things are starting to come to fruition and he's doing a good job for us."

In essence, Carter provides value both on and off the field for the Falcons, who have the second-youngest team in the NFL. In an outside linebackers room featuring second-year pro Ade Ogundeji and rookies Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone, Carter's veteran voice carries extra weight.

The 6-5, 255-pound Carter has the intangible traits Atlanta values and matches it with intriguing physical tools, making him a key piece to the Falcons defense, one that the coaching staff truly appreciates.

"He's just a big, tall guy with long arms that eats up a lot of space and takes up a lot of room and he makes plays," Bush said. "So, I'm glad we have him."

But how long will the Falcons have Carter?

His contract is set to expire following this season, and with a more consistent body of work under his belt, could be in line for a pay rise. Ultimately, his numbers across the board have remained steady throughout his career, but there remains an element of upside.

Carter has scored two touchdowns this season, one on a blocked punt and another on an interception, while setting sturdy edges in run defense and proving he can drop into coverage and play in space against the pass. In a word, he's solid - but he's also versatile and impactful on the field and in the locker room.

Ebiketie and Malone, both top-100 picks in last year's draft, are considered to be Atlanta's future off the edge ... but Carter just turned 27 earlier this month. As the Falcons try to build a more competitive roster from top to bottom, adding players with an established floor and leadership background is critical - and Carter checks both boxes.

Re-signing Carter this offseason makes plenty of sense. The Memphis, Tennessee native is happy he's back in Georgia, and so are the Falcons. Like with Patterson, other teams may come with better offers, but mutual interest may just win out once more.