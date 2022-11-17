Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter 'Developing Confidence', Says Coach

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter is on pace to have the best professional season of his five-year career.

After four seasons with the New York Giants, Carter agreed to a one-year deal with his hometown Falcons. Carter starred for the Georgia Bulldogs during his collegiate career, and is starting to see some of that magic he had in Athens translate to his game in Atlanta.

Carter already has two touchdowns for the Falcons this season, but continues to make impacts in ways beyond the box score.

"He's done a great job - every time I see him, he scores a touchdown," linebackers coach Frank Bush said. "We knew when Lorenzo came in that he was a talented young football player that was still developing. I think what we see now is a kid that's developing confidence. He goes out, he makes plays, he's confident, he's a great teammate - probably one of the better people you want to meet. All those things are starting to come to fruition and he's doing a good job for us."

As one of the older guys in the extremely young linebacker room, the coaching staff relies on Carter to step up and make plays, which has been his identity for the Falcons' defense this season.

"He's just a big, tall guy with long arms that eats up a lot of space and takes up a lot of room and he makes plays," Bush said. "So, I'm glad we have him."

Carter and the Falcons return to the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.