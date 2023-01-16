Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London could be on the move, creating an opening at a critical spot on the coaching staff.

The Atlanta Falcons may have a key position to fill on their coaching staff in the coming days - and not only at defensive coordinator.

Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, who just finished his second season on the job, is scheduled to interview with the Tennessee Titans for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position. The Titans fired incumbent Todd Downing early last week.

London, 48, was one of the first assistants hired by Falcons coach Arthur Smith when he took the job in Jan. 2021. Smith had just finished his own two-year stint as Tennessee's offensive coordinator, while London was the Chicago Bears' running backs coach for the previous three seasons.

London was a running back at Duke during his playing days before returning to start his coaching career at his alma mater. He spent three years as an offensive assistant with the Bears before leaving for the Eagles and Titans in consecutive years, ultimately heading back to the college ranks to coach running backs at Penn State.

After two seasons with the Nittany Lions, London climbed back to the NFL, accepting a job as the Houston Texans' running backs coach for four years before back going to Chicago, his final destination before Atlanta.

And now, London may be on the move again - back to another familiar stop in Tennessee. Losing London would be a blow to the Falcons' staff, as he was instrumental in the development of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, and Smith has previously stressed the importance of having continuity around young signal callers.

But ultimately, it's a chance for London to keep his career arc trending in the right direction - and it simply becomes a waiting game over the coming days.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

