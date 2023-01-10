Georgia Wins National Championship; 3 Bulldogs Who Falcons Should Target in Draft

There are three prospects that stand out on Georgia Football's national championship-winning roster that stand out as potential fits for the Atlanta Falcons.

The University of Georgia made history, becoming the first team in the College Football Playoff era to repeat as national champions while becoming the eleventh back-to-back champion all-time.

The Bulldogs' roster is undoubtedly filled with future NFL talent, some of which the Atlanta Falcons could seriously be taking a look at in the coming months before April's NFL Draft.

Jalen Carter, DT

In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, the Falcons were projected to take Jalen Carter.

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield," SI writes.

Carter is expected to be one of the top defenders taken in the NFL Draft, and in this mock, he's taken behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson.

One could easily argue that you can’t go wrong with taking a defensive player from Georgia after the university produced five first-round picks in the 2022 draft. Out of those five picks, two selections were defensive tackles Jordan Davis who went 13th to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Devonte Wyatt, who was picked 28th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

Carter would immediately give a dominant force on the defensive line next to Grady Jarrett.

Broderick Jones, LT

It would be easy to make defensive tackle first on this list, but realistically speaking, Carter is projected to be off the board by the time the Falcons are on the clock.

While adding another interior defensive lineman to play alongside Grady Jarrett is any fan's dream, it doesn't seem likely Carter will fall to the Falcons.

However, Broderick Jones could be an option for the Falcons at No. 8. Jones has impressed, despite only starting in 19 games for Georgia, with 2022 being his first full year as the starting left tackle.

His 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame has NFL offensive tackle written all over it. While he does not possess the experience of Paris Johnson Jr., some believe that Jones' stock is rising to the point where he will be the first tackle taken.

While left tackle is an area of "least concern," right tackle could be an area the Falcons look to improve after declining the fifth-year option of Kaleb McGary. Jones can come in and be a day-one starter at right tackle. Jones hasn't allowed a single sack in his 439 pass-blocking snaps.

Darnell Washington, TE

A tight end? What? Why?

Going back to Arthur Smith's time as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, he's had two really good tight ends. In Tennessee, he had Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith. As offensive coordinator, J. Smith racked up 887 yards and 11 touchdowns on 76 receptions. At the same time, Walker had 211 yards in his final season (2019).

What made the Titans' offense so good was their ability to play in multiple tight ends sets and be unpredictable as to whether they will run or pass. That is similar to what made Georgia's offense special the past two seasons.

Washington was key to Georgia having success in multiple tight end sets when paired with Brock Bowers, the Bulldogs' dynamic playmaker. Washington made a name for himself as one of the best blocking tight ends while also having the ability to be successful as a pass catcher.

With Kyle Pitts already on the roster, the Falcons could set themselves up to have a lethal duo at tight end, pairing a strong blocker, Washington, with a dynamic pass-catcher in Pitts.

