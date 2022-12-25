Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Shows Improvement in Second Start

The loss to the Baltimore Ravens was frustrating for the Atlanta Falcons, but the performance of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shouldn't go unnoticed.

The Atlanta Falcons are beginning to move on from Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which knocked the Falcons out of playoff contention.

The Falcons offense could not overcome their slow start, which saw a fumbled snap on a quarterback sneak and a drive upended by a sack. Yet, putting those two drives aside, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder looked to have found a rhythm.

"I thought Desmond played [well]," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "[He] took another step against a pretty good defense, but at the end of the day, we didn't win situational football, Baltimore did, and that's why they walk with one right there,"

Ridder completed 22 of his 33 passes for 218 yards, the most passing yards for Atlanta since the 37-34 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers.

"I thought his decision-making was good; he was pretty accurate," Smith added. "I thought he made some big-time throws when the pressure was on in that second half. That's what you want to see."

Ridder even continued to show off his connection with first-round wide receiver Drake London. Even after London fumbled the ball after pulling in a 20-yard pass on fourth down, the rookie signal-caller went back to his top wideout. London finished with 96 yards on seven receptions.

Not finding the endzone in a game where the Falcons outgained the Ravens in total yards, 327 yards to 299, is frustrating. But it shouldn't take away Ridder's strides as the starting quarterback.

While the Falcons have nothing left to play for other than pride, they will look to snap a four-game losing streak against the Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

