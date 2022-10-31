Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Posts Season-High in Yards During Win vs. Panthers

The now 29-year-old Marcus Mariota showed a lot in his performance against the Carolina Panthers. With first place in the NFC South on the line, Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) found a way to win at home despite multiple instances where many thought all hope was lost.

The number two overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, who's had an up-and-down career to this point, put up his best performance this season. The former Oregon Duck completed 20 of his 28 passes for a season-high 253 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions as the Falcons beat the Panthers 37-34 in overtime.

As Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said post-game, "Didn't start very great for us early on," as a drop on a pass to Kyle Pitts on first down was followed by a pass intended for Damiere Byrd, got picked off by Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson.

Completing three of his first six passes for 21 yards with an interception saw the Panthers jump out to an early 3-0 lead, holding the Falcons scoreless through the first quarter.

Things would change on the Falcons' fourth offensive drive as he led Atlanta 69 yards on 10 plays, completing five passes for 56 yards, and capped off the drive with a 2-yard passing touchdown to Pitts.

Mariota would go on to complete his next seven passes which included a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Allgeier as the Falcons took a 21-13 lead in the third quarter.

Mariota's resiliency would continue after a Panthers touchdown, the Falcons offense took the field down 28-24 with 3:06 remaining in the game. The veteran quarterback led the Atlanta offense 75 yards on four plays, as he delivered a 47-yard touchdown pass to Byrd.

Mariota's come back after throwing a interception to start the game helped the wheel the Falcons to victory. To that point in the fourth quarter, he wasn't going to be the reason they lost.

However, Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore had other plans, as he hauled in a touchdown on a Hail Mary. Luckily, for Atlanta, a missed Carolina PAT gave the Falcons a chance to win the game in overtime.

Yet, as the game started, a mere four quarters ago, another interception on a similar play to Byrd looked like the dagger. Yet, thanks to a missed field goal by Eddy Piñeiro, Atlanta had hope once again, and Mariota showed some flashes of what made him special.

Mariota completed two passes for 18 yards, before picking up 30-yards with his legs to help the Falcons set up the game-winning field goal.

"He's a resilient guy, and then the same thing in overtime," coach Smith said. "We tried to take a shot, risk/reward; obviously, they played it better than we did. And for him to come back, get the ball back, and (that run), that’s why we believe in Marcus. Not many guys can make that play. The moment is never too big for him.”

Putting the two interceptions aside, Mariota's performance was the best he's had in a long time, and it's what the Falcons need from him in order to make the playoffs.

Mariota and the Falcons look to get over .500 next week when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

