'No Babying': Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Falcons' Process Toward Debut

Desmond Ridder talked through his preparation from the very beginning to becoming the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback.

When the Atlanta Falcons took quarterback Desmond Ridder in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, they did it with the hope that he could become their future signal-caller. But, of course, the road to becoming a starter at any position, especially quarterback, would be tough, and the Falcons made sure that nothing was easy.

"No babying" was the stance the Falcons took to preparing the rookie from Day One, as Ridder said this week.

So what exactly does that look like?

"That means going about the game plan how a 12-year vet, an eight-year vet, whatever it may be, goes about it." Ridder said. "Not putting a wristband and making me memorize every single play call, all the ins and outs, ... and just taking it as if I've been in the league for eight years."

Yet, he's only been in the NFL for six months.

It was this tough road to becoming the starter that provides confidence to not only Ridder but the staff as well.

Ridder has also taken it upon himself to take extra steps to prepare for his debut on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints. During the bye week, Ridder set up a workout with his teammates who were still in Flowery Branch.

"I found out the news (that he was being elevated above the now IR'ed Marcus Mariota) and I was like, 'Hey, we gotta get to it as quick as we can," Ridder said about setting up the workouts. "So a couple of guys were able to come back that were still in town. We just came in and threw."

Ridder and the 5-8 Falcons will kick off their game on the road versus the 4-9 Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET ... "no babying'' allowed.

