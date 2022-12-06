'We Ride With Marcus': Falcons Support Mariota Despite Rising Calls for QB Change

The Atlanta Falcons, at least those in the locker room, are not ready to move on from their quarterback, Marcus Mariota.

"We ride with our guy. We ride with Marcus," tight end MyCole Pruitt said following Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "He's gotten us to this point. We still feel like we can win games, and I got Marcus' back to the end. I hope the fans will too."



Pruitt caught the lone touchdown from Mariota in the losing effort. Pruitt's seven-yard touchdown reception cut the deficit to six points with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. But it would not be enough in the end.

The final stat line for Mariota read 13 of 24 passing for 167 yards with one touchdown and a game-sealing interception, his second pick in the last two weeks that ended a potential comeback.

Pruitt was not the only teammate to voice his continued support of the former Heisman-winning quarterback.

"He's our quarterback," offensive tackle Kaleb McGary said. "He's a great teammate, a great person, and I am sure he has his plays that aren't the best, but so do the rest of us,"

It is those bad plays that McGary alludes to that have cost the Falcons in games like the last two. Yet, even with the rollercoaster ride, in terms of consistency, it has been with Mariota under center, his teammates are not giving up on him.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here