Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers

After a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium capped by an interception from quarterback Marcus Mariota to start the final drive, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the bye week with a 5-8 record.

Still, Atlanta sits just a game out of first place in the NFC South ... but will have several questions to answer after the break, starting at the quarterback position.

Mariota finished the day 13 of 24 for 167 yards, one touchdown and the interception on his final attempt. He added 17 yards on three carries and was sacked once.

Apart from the low rushing total, it was a fairly normal day for Mariota, who's thrown for over 200 yards just once since Week 4. But beneath the game total is that he struggled over the game's final 30 minutes, completing just four of eight passes for 45 yards and a score in the second half.

It was a standard day, but one that evidently wasn't good enough in what was billed as a must-win game for Atlanta's playoff hopes ... and might have long-term repercussions for Mariota's hopes of maintaining the starting role.

After the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who's stood by Mariota from the start, remained coy about the situation - but did seem more willing to consider making a change than he's been at any point this season.

"There's a lot that we need to make sure we get in there and evaluate fairly and objectively," Smith said. "Everything's on the table. Obviously, it's not good enough when you lose a game, and that's what happened - came up short."

The alternative option for Atlanta is third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, who's yet to see the field during the regular season. In his three-game preseason stint, Ridder went 34 of 56 for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

While the former Cincinnati Bearcat hasn't taken a competitive snap in the public eye in three months, he's been impressive behind the scenes. The Falcons reportedly "love" Ridder's development - but it's difficult to know exactly what they have in him until he takes the field in a live, regular-season game setting.

With questions surrounding the future of the quarterback position not just over the final four games of this season but moving into next year and beyond, the opportunity to see what Ridder can do is an integral element, making it a big decision for Smith in the coming weeks.

"You want to make sure you're doing the right thing, not over-reacting emotionally," said Smith. "There are plenty of examples where (change) can help spark something. Every option is on the table."

The Falcons have scored just one touchdown in the last six quarters, and the offense is in desperate need of a "spark" - whether that comes following the bye week or not, it's evident that Smith recognizes the positive benefits of change and appears to be entertaining it more than he has at any other point.

"There's no moral victories. We've got to get over this hump. We've got to look at everything, we've got to get back to the other side of winning. There's a lot of reasons why. It'll be good to take a step back ... there will be changes made."

Atlanta returns to action on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18 and could be anywhere from two games back in the division to being in a first-place tie.

That question will be answered soon enough, as will the quarterback controversy - but the latter is far more pressing to the future of the organization.

