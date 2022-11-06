Falcons' Quick Start Negated by Chargers Second Quarter Surge

Through the first half, it seems the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers was a tail of two quarters.

A quick start for the Falcons offense, boosted by the return of starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson from a knee injury suffered in the week four 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns, saw the Falcons jump out to an early 7-0 lead.

Atlanta drove 75 yards on eight plays, leaning heavily on their ground game. After two rushes for 16 yards for the returning Patterson, a 44-yard Tyler Allgeier run helped set up the game's opening touchdown as Patterson punched it into the endzone from the one-yard line.

The Falcons' defense responded with a quick three-and-out from a depleted Chargers offense. Without top wide-outs, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams didn't muster much of anything against the Atlanta defense. Herbert picked up eight yards on his first two throws before a pass deflection by linebacker Rashaan Evans on third, and two forced a punt.

Atlanta's next drive would span 14 plays covering 70 yards while burning eight minutes off the clock. This time, the Falcons mixed it up between run and pass, passing it five times, and running it nine times, two of which were scrambles by Marcus Mariota. The Chargers' defense would stand up inside their own 20-yard line as they held the Falcons to just a field goal.

The Chargers will get the ball to open the second half as they lead the Atlanta Falcons 14-10.

