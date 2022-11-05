Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR.
Currently sitting at 4-4, it will not be easier to defeat the 4-3 Chargers, coming off of a bye week. Although, like the Falcons, the Chargers are dealing with injuries. Top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams did not practice, along with three other players who have been ruled out for the 1 PM (EST) kick-off.
A Saturday reveal: LA has placed tight end Donald Parham on the injury reserve while activating kicker Cameron Dicker, receiver Keelan Doss, and cornerback Kemon Hall, all from the practice squad.
The Falcons will not be at full strength either after declaring starting cornerback AJ Terrell (hamstring) and starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) out for Sunday's contest.
An already thin Falcons secondary could see a boost in the debut of Rashad Fenton, the newest addition to "the Dirty Birds," after acquiring the veteran defensive back in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Falcons Injury Report
- CB AJ Terrell OUT
- LG Elijah Wilkinson OUT
- S Erik Harris Questionable
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen has one of the most impressive athletic profiles in the NFL, and his development behind the scenes implies his time to show it might be coming sooner rather than later.
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to add onto a recent hot streak, facing the Los Angelas Chargers (3-4) who come off a bye week after falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had some high praise for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Chargers Injury Report
- WR Keenan Allen OUT
- K Dustin Hopkins OUT
- TE Donald Parham Jr.
- OLB Chris Rumph OUT
- DL Jerry Tillery OUT
- WR Mike Williams OUT
- WR DeAndre Carter Questionable
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Questionable
The Falcons and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
