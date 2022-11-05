Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR.

Currently sitting at 4-4, it will not be easier to defeat the 4-3 Chargers, coming off of a bye week. Although, like the Falcons, the Chargers are dealing with injuries. Top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams did not practice, along with three other players who have been ruled out for the 1 PM (EST) kick-off.

A Saturday reveal: LA has placed tight end Donald Parham on the injury reserve while activating kicker Cameron Dicker, receiver Keelan Doss, and cornerback Kemon Hall, all from the practice squad.

The Falcons will not be at full strength either after declaring starting cornerback AJ Terrell (hamstring) and starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) out for Sunday's contest.

An already thin Falcons secondary could see a boost in the debut of Rashad Fenton, the newest addition to "the Dirty Birds," after acquiring the veteran defensive back in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Falcons Injury Report

CB AJ Terrell OUT

LG Elijah Wilkinson OUT

S Erik Harris Questionable

WR Keenan Allen OUT

K Dustin Hopkins OUT

TE Donald Parham Jr.

OLB Chris Rumph OUT

DL Jerry Tillery OUT

WR Mike Williams OUT

WR DeAndre Carter Questionable

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Questionable

The Falcons and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.