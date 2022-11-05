Skip to main content

Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without top wide receivers due to injuries. Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson is back for Atlanta.

The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR.

Currently sitting at 4-4, it will not be easier to defeat the 4-3 Chargers, coming off of a bye week. Although, like the Falcons, the Chargers are dealing with injuries. Top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams did not practice, along with three other players who have been ruled out for the 1 PM (EST) kick-off.

A Saturday reveal: LA has placed tight end Donald Parham on the injury reserve while activating kicker Cameron Dicker, receiver Keelan Doss, and cornerback Kemon Hall, all from the practice squad.

The Falcons will not be at full strength either after declaring starting cornerback AJ Terrell (hamstring) and starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) out for Sunday's contest.

An already thin Falcons secondary could see a boost in the debut of Rashad Fenton, the newest addition to "the Dirty Birds," after acquiring the veteran defensive back in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Falcons Injury Report 

  • CB AJ Terrell OUT
  • LG Elijah Wilkinson OUT
  • S Erik Harris Questionable 
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

TroyAndersen
Play

Falcons LB Troy Andersen 'Continues to Grow', Says Coach

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen has one of the most impressive athletic profiles in the NFL, and his development behind the scenes implies his time to show it might be coming sooner rather than later.

By Daniel Flick
1291098760.0
Play

Chargers vs. Falcons Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to add onto a recent hot streak, facing the Los Angelas Chargers (3-4) who come off a bye week after falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

By Riley Sheppard
usa_today_19290263
Play

Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had some high praise for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

By Jeremy Brener

Chargers Injury Report

  • WR Keenan Allen OUT
  • K Dustin Hopkins OUT
  • TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • OLB Chris Rumph OUT
  • DL Jerry Tillery OUT
  • WR Mike Williams OUT
  • WR DeAndre Carter Questionable
  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Questionable

The Falcons and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

TroyAndersen
News

Falcons LB Troy Andersen 'Continues to Grow', Says Coach

By Daniel Flick
1291098760.0
News

Chargers vs. Falcons Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

By Riley Sheppard
usa_today_19290263
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees

By Jeremy Brener
A.J. Terrell
News

Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers

By Daniel Flick
Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
News

'A Blow to Us': Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars' Calvin Ridley Trade

By Daniel Flick
aj terrell atl clutch
News

Falcons Injury Report: CB A.J. Terrell Misses Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

By Harrison Reno
Calvin Ridley vs. Washington
News

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot Completes Reset After Calvin Ridley Trade

By Jeremy Brener
Taquon Graham Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Ta'Quon Graham Shining as 'Versatile Force' For Falcons

By Harrison Reno