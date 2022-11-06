Skip to main content

Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert

With the goal of keeping first place in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons understand the importance of containing quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts.

With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with a 4-4 record. And the results of Sunday's interconference match against the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers could push Atlanta one step closer to winning their first division title since 2016. 

The key to slowing down the Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is to contain one of the league's best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, amid a Week 9 contest. 

"He’s a terrific player, lots of courage in the pocket, can change his arm angle, he’s really accurate down the field, pretty complete quarterback," coach Arthur Smith said. "It’ll be an interesting matchup. I don’t know the stat on this, you can look it up, when was the last time two Oregon quarterbacks were going head-to-head as starters."

Herbert is entering his contest against the Falcons leading a top-10 offense during the 2022 campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

elijahwilkinsonlions
Play

BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons made a flurry of roster moves, including one that marks a key loss to the offensive line.

By Daniel Flick
cord-arms-atl-clutch
Play

Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without top wide receivers due to injuries. Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson is back for Atlanta.

By Harrison Reno
TroyAndersen
Play

Falcons LB Troy Andersen 'Continues to Grow', Says Coach

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen has one of the most impressive athletic profiles in the NFL, and his development behind the scenes implies his time to show it might be coming sooner rather than later.

By Daniel Flick

Los Angeles has recorded an average of 368.3 yards. And without a decent rushing attack, most of the Chargers' offense falls on the shoulders of Herbert. The third-year prospect from Oregon is ranked top-10 in nearly every statistical quarterback category, from sixth in passing yards (2,009) and touchdowns (12). 

The last time the Falcons played against the Chargers, Herbert led Los Angeles to a 20-17 win during the 2022 campaign. As a rookie quarterback, Herbert threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the win.    

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

elijahwilkinsonlions
News

BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve

By Daniel Flick
cord-arms-atl-clutch
News

Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

By Harrison Reno
TroyAndersen
News

Falcons LB Troy Andersen 'Continues to Grow', Says Coach

By Daniel Flick
1291098760.0
News

Chargers vs. Falcons Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

By Riley Sheppard
usa_today_19290263
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees

By Jeremy Brener
A.J. Terrell
News

Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers

By Daniel Flick
Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
News

'A Blow to Us': Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars' Calvin Ridley Trade

By Daniel Flick
aj terrell atl clutch
News

Falcons Injury Report: CB A.J. Terrell Misses Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

By Harrison Reno