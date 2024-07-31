Atlanta Falcons Reach Milestone with 2024 Season
According to team sources, the Atlanta Falcons franchise accomplished a feat that they have not reached in over two decades on Tuesday. For the 2024 season, they have completely sold out of their season ticket packages.
Team president Greg Beadles says the energy surrounding new head coach Raheem Morris is second to none.
"We've listened to our fans, implemented their feedback and invested in creating a world-class fan experience," said Beadles. "It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot. It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go."
Furthermore, the team vice president of ticketing, Warren Parr, says that the organization is committed to enhancing the fan experience.
"We recognize the importance of fan and community engagement and are dedicated to providing opportunities for everyone to experience Falcons football together. Our fans are at the core of everything we do, their passion drives us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional experiences both on gameday and throughout the year."
With a new regime, the excitement is palpable as 95 percent of fans have renewed their season tickets for the upcoming season. Additionally, there is a waitlist for 2025 season tickets. Of course, plenty of single-game tickets are still available, but should the team perform above expectations Atlanta may become an expensive ticket down the stretch, especially if they were to make the playoffs.
When you have players like Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London in the midst, it makes for a team dynamic that the organization has not seen in quite some time.
Flashback to the 2012 days when the Falcons went 13-3 and were the number one overall seed in the NFC. The team dynamic then was loosely similar to what the team has now with the blend of veterans and youth.
- QB Matt Ryan – 27 years old
- WR Julio Jones - 23 years old
- WR Roddy White – 31 years old
- TE Tony Gonzalez - 36 years old
- DE John Abraham – 34 years old
Now compare that group to this year's squad:
QB Kirk Cousins – 36 years old
RB Bijan Robinson – 22 years old
OG Chris Lindstrom – 27 years old
DT Grady Jarrett – 31 years old
S Jessie Bates III – 27 years old
This is not to say that this team will go 13-3, but they can be a playoff-caliber team with good team leadership and mentorship at critical positions. Even owner Arthur Smith feels optimistic about the organization’s playoff chances.
"My hope is that we'll be in the playoffs," Blank said. "And I have a reason to think we're going to be very competitive this year. But we've got to play the schedule, play the teams and make it happen."
A new regime has brought in a new wave of optimism throughout the entire franchise, and selling out season tickets is a welcome sign of a new era in Atlanta.