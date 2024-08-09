Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons Release Lengthy List of Preseason Inactives at Miami Dolphins

Kirk Cousins and Bijan Robinson headline the Atlanta Falcons' list of inactive players in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins headlines the list of inactives Friday against the Miami Dolphins.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons will begin the preseason at 7 p.m. Friday against the Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium, but a majority of the team's biggest names will be inactive.

Atlanta released an extensive list of healthy scratches pre-game ...

OFFENSE 

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

Running backs: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

Receivers: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III

Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner

Offensive line: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary (entire starting five)

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata

Linebackers: Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Troy Andersen

Secondary: Jessie Bates III, A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Mike Hughes

In essence, the Falcons will be without their entire starting offense and a majority of their first-team defense. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris foreshadowed as much in his press conference Wednesday, saying Atlanta would only play "a couple" starters.

Defensively, the Falcons will play all of their primary edge rushers in Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, James Smith-Williams and rookie Bralen Trice, along with several key interior defensive linemen in Ta'Quon Graham, Eddie Goldman and rookie Ruke Orhorhoro.

In the secondary, both Richie Grant and DeMarcco Hellams -- two players expected to see significant action next to Bates throughout the season -- are tabbed to suit up.

Offensively, the Falcons will use their entire second-team offense, led by rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a pair of running backs in Carlos Washington Jr. and Jase McClellan. At receiver, KhaDarel Hodge is the lone safe roster bet expected to play.

The Falcons and Dolphins will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

