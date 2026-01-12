John Harbaugh Tracker: Latest Updates About Ex-Ravens Coach’s NFL Job Search
John Harbaugh is a hot commodity ever since the Ravens parted ways with him following 18 seasons together. Aside from Baltimore, there are seven other open head coaching positions in the NFL this offseason, and all seven teams want a shot to speak with the legendary coach.
Harbaugh waited to start interviewing with teams until Jan. 12, nearly a week after he was fired.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday that Harbaugh had preliminary phone calls with the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders and Cardinals. The Dolphins and the Falcons have also shown interest in the coach, meaning Harbaugh has a chance of landing at each of the seven other openings. The coach is still deciding on which teams to meet with for interviews.
As Harbaugh starts interviewing with teams, here’s a tracker to note the latest reports and rumors about the former Ravens coach’s big decision:
Monday, Jan. 12: John Harbaugh interviews with Falcons
The Falcons became the first team to finish conducting an interview with Harbaugh on Monday. The interview wasn’t in person, though, according to Breer, and included former quarterback Matt Ryan, who was recently hired as the organization’s president of football.
Saturday, Jan. 10: All seven teams are interested in Harbaugh
All seven head coach openings, apart from the Ravens of course, have shown interest in speaking with Harbaugh about potentially leading their respective teams.
However, Harbaugh isn’t expected to interview with all seven teams. Breer reported on Saturday that —as it stood Saturday—the four teams most likely to land Harbaugh are the Giants, Dolphins, Titans and Falcons.
Tuesday, Jan. 6: Ravens fire John Harbaugh after 18 seasons
After 18 seasons in Baltimore, Harbaugh was fired from the Ravens organization two days after the heartbreaking season-ending loss to the Steelers. The two sides seemed to part amicably based on the statements Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti released that same day. During those 18 seasons, Harbaugh tallied a 180-113 regular season record, a 13-11 postseason record and won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.
Sunday, Jan. 4: Ravens elminiated from playoff race after Week 18 loss to Steelers
Harbaugh’s last game as the Ravens coach was a heartbreaker for Baltimore. The Ravens received the ball with under a minute left and down two points in the season finale against the rival Steelers. However, kicker Tyler Loop ended up missing the field goal attempt in the last second to lose the game and effectively end the Ravens’ 2025 season. The Steelers captured the AFC North title and the playoff bid.
Harbaugh’s job status in Baltimore was at risk before the season finale, and the loss definitely didn’t help the coach’s case.
