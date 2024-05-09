Atlanta Falcons Release Rookie Jersey Numbers
The Atlanta Falcons rookies are arriving at the Flowery Branch training facility today in anticipation of rookie-mini camp which begins on Friday.
With their arrival comes the unveiling of the numbers they will wear for the 2024 season.
With the departure of Desmond Ridder and the No. 8 overall draft pick attached to his name, it should be no surprise that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will wear the No. 9 jersey vacated by Ridder and worn by Penix at the University of Washington.
Ridder wore No. 4 in 2022 before switching to No. 9 in 2023. Penix's claim on the number will help to erase any bad memories Falcons have of seeing No. 9 in action last season.
Second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro wears No. 98. The number was worn last year by Timmy Horne. Orhorhoro wore No. 33 at Clemson.
Edge rusher Bralen Trice wears No. 48. That number was held by Bud Dupree last year. Dupree tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks in 2023. He is still a free agent, but is on the Falcons radar according to a recent report from Adam Schefter.
Fourth-round pick, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus from Oregon gets No. 54. That number was vacant last year, last worn in 2022 by linebacker Rashaan Evans.
Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Casey Washington, and defensive tackle Zion Logue were all sixth-round picks and will wear No. 30, No. 82, and No. 59 respectively.
Of the eight-draft picks, only Penix is wearing his college number.