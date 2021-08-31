A Surprise among 4 Falcons Cut on Monday Night

Four players were cut Monday night by the Atlanta Falcons including one surprise.

The Atlanta Falcons made four roster cuts Monday night to trim the roster to 74 ahead of Tuesday's deadline to have a maximum of 53 players.

Late Monday evening four cuts were reported across multiple positions. The Falcons released wide receiver Chris Rowland, linebacker Kobe Jones, edge-rusher Tuzar Skipper, and safety Dwayne Johnson Jr. per multiple reports.

Rowland could have been considered a surprise move by the Falcons, of the four, he was the only one who was on our 53-man projection. Rowland was in his second year with the Falcons. He was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but was activated for games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers the final two weeks of the season.

Rowland had a strong training camp with the Falcons, but he only had one catch in the Atlanta's three preseason games.

His spot as a return specialist was put in jeopardy the moment Avery Williams was drafted out of Boise State. Williams led the nation in kick return yards in 2020, and he was third in punt return average at 15.3 per return.

Skipper is in his third year in the NFL. He played four games with the Titans last year and had five tackles. He was waived by Tennessee in July and added to the Falcons Roster on August 1st.

Jones and Johnson were both undrafted free agents signed by Atlanta, and they were projected as practice squad players by Falcon Report.

The Falcons made a total of six roster cuts on Monday ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The news broke Monday afternoon that Atlanta had cut defensive linemen Zac Dawe and Eli Ankou.

The Falcons have until 4 p.m. today to complete their roster cuts. They made six on Monday reducing the roster from 80 to 74, but there will be another 21 cuts made today as teams get to the 53-man deadline mandated by the NFL.