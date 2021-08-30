Atlanta Falcons Roster Predictions: 53-Man, Practice Squad
All NFL teams must cut their rosters from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the Atlanta Falcons have lots of difficult decisions to make.
We take a look at what the 53-man roster could look like tomorrow evening, including players the Falcons would likely want to keep on the 16-man practice squad.
FINAL ROSTER
Quarterback (2)
Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen
Running Back (4)
Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison, Keith Smith (FB)
Wide Receiver (5)
Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland
Tight End (4)
Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith, Parker Hesse
Offensive Line (9)
Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Josh Andrews, Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, Jalen Mayfield, Kaleb McGary, Willie Beavers
Defensive Line (7)
Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Eli Ankou, Ta’Quon Graham, Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky
Linebacker (9)
Dante Fowler Jr., Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Cornerback (6)
A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall, Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams
Safety (4)
Erik Harris, Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant
Specialists (3)
Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek, Josh Harris
PRACTICE SQUAD
Once the Falcons make their cuts, they will have the opportunity to fill their 16-player practice squad. Not every player cut will be offered a spot on the practice squad, and some will be claimed by other teams once they are cut. Here is a look at 16 young players the Falcons would be interested in keeping on the practice squad.
QB: Feleipe Franks
RB: Caleb Huntley
WR: Juwan Green
WR: Frank Darby
TE: John Raine
OL: Kion Smith
OL: Ryan Neuzil
OL: Joe Sculthorpe
DL: Chris Slayton
DL: Zac Dawe
OLB: Kobe Jones
LB: Dorian Etheridge
LB: Erroll Thompson
CB: Chris Williamson
S: Dwayne Johnson Jr.
S: JR Pace
Etheridge and Williamson are two of the players who have looked the best during the preseason, but they could be caught up in a numbers game. Etheridge is a rookie and Williamson is in his second year, so the Falcons might hope they can sneak them through waivers and onto the practice squad.
Darby could make the 53-man roster. He was the Falcons last draft pick in April, and he has had good moments during camp. But he could be a victim of Smith's tight end heavy offense. The Falcons took six wide receivers on their opening day roster, but only three tight ends.
CUTS
There will be several veterans who likely wouldn't be interested in a spot on the practice squad and could be released outright.
RB: D’Onta Foreman
WR: Trevor Davis
WR: Tajae Sharpe
WR: Antonio Nunn
TE: David Wells
OL: Sam Jones
LB: Tuzar Skipper
CB: Delrick Abrams Jr.
S: T.J. Green
P: Dom Maggio
