Falcons 53-Man Roster: Did New QB Josh Rosen Make It?
The Atlanta Falcons are not procrastinators when it comes to finalizing their 53-man roster.
The team announced its 53-man roster several hours before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, and while things can change at the last minute, the team has stepped forward and named its initial roster when the season begins in less than two weeks against the Philadelphia Eagles.
READ MORE: Atlanta Falcons Cuts and Roster Tracker
Here's a look at the roster:
FINAL ROSTER
Quarterback (3)
Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks (R)
Running Back (3)
Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, Keith Smith (FB)
Wide Receiver (7)
Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake, Cordarrelle Patterson, Frank Darby (R), Tajae Sharpe
Will Saints WR Michael Thomas Miss Falcons Game?
Michael Thomas will miss at least five games for the Saints. Will he be back for Falcons?
LISTEN: How Confident Should Fans Be About Falcons?
Locked On Falcons: Unanswered Questions About the Falcons At the End of the Preseason
Falcons 53-Man Roster: Did New QB Josh Rosen Make It?
How does the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster look?
Tight End (3)
Kyle Pitts (R), Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith
Offensive Line (8)
Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Josh Andrews, Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman (R), Chris Lindstrom, Jalen Mayfield (R), Kaleb McGary
Defensive Line (6)
Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham (R), Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky
Linebacker (9)
Dante Fowler Jr., Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R), Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge (R), Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Cornerback (6)
A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall (R), Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams (R)
Safety (5)
Erik Harris, Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant (R), T.J. Green
Specialists (3)
Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek, Josh Harris
CONFIRMED CUTS (27)
CB Chris Williamson, Delrick Abrams
DL Eli Ankou, Zac Dawe, Chris Slayton,
LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, Kobe Jones, Tuzar Skipper, Erroll Thompson
OL Ryan Neuzil, Willie Beavers, Sam Jones, Joe Sculthorpe, Kion Smith, Matt Gono (PUP)
RB Caleb Huntley, D'Onta Foreman
S Dwayne Johnson Jr., JR Pace
TE John Raine, David Wells, Parker Hesse (Reserve/COVID-19)
WR Chris Rowland, Trevor Davis, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn
P Dom Maggio
CONTINUE READING: Former Falcons 1st-Round DE Sticks with Browns