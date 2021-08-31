August 31, 2021
Falcons 53-Man Roster: Did New QB Josh Rosen Make It?

How does the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster look?
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons are not procrastinators when it comes to finalizing their 53-man roster.

The team announced its 53-man roster several hours before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, and while things can change at the last minute, the team has stepped forward and named its initial roster when the season begins in less than two weeks against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at the roster:

FINAL ROSTER

Quarterback (3)
Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks (R)

Running Back (3)
Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, Keith Smith (FB)

Wide Receiver (7)
Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake, Cordarrelle Patterson, Frank Darby (R), Tajae Sharpe

Tight End (3)
Kyle Pitts (R), Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith

Offensive Line (8)
Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Josh Andrews, Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman (R), Chris Lindstrom, Jalen Mayfield (R), Kaleb McGary

Defensive Line (6)
Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham (R), Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky

Linebacker (9)
Dante Fowler Jr., Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R), Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge (R), Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Cornerback (6)
A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall (R), Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams (R)

Safety (5)
Erik Harris, Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant (R), T.J. Green

Specialists (3)
Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek, Josh Harris

CONFIRMED CUTS (27)

CB Chris Williamson, Delrick Abrams
DL Eli Ankou, Zac Dawe, Chris Slayton,
LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, Kobe Jones, Tuzar Skipper, Erroll Thompson
OL Ryan Neuzil, Willie Beavers, Sam Jones, Joe Sculthorpe, Kion Smith, Matt Gono (PUP)
RB Caleb Huntley, D'Onta Foreman
S Dwayne Johnson Jr., JR Pace
TE John Raine, David Wells, Parker Hesse (Reserve/COVID-19)
WR Chris Rowland, Trevor Davis, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn
P Dom Maggio

