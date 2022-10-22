Falcons Safeties 'Taking Charge', Says Coach Dean Pees

The Atlanta Falcons are playing well beyond the expectations set for them at the beginning of the season.

The team has the chance to move over .500 for the first time in five years with a win Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. If the Falcons are going to win, they will need their young safety group to keep up the good work.

In the past three seasons, the Falcons have drafted Jaylinn Hawkins (2020, fourth round) and Richie Grant (2021, second round). Those two now lead the safety group in Atlanta, and the duo has played well to start off the season.

"I think they both have improved quite a bit, become much more verbal, taking charge much more," defensive coordinator Pees said. "And the good thing about those two guys is they're very good students in the classroom. They don't take anything for granted... They can still be better, but they're a lot better than they were and progressing all the time. Both very conscientious. Really like both of them."

Along with Hawkins and Grant at the top of the depth chart are veterans Erik Harris and Dean Marlowe, who both offer as much off the field as they do on, allowing the young starters to be the best versions of themselves.

"It's rare to have two backup safeties that can also put their egos aside because they played in this league and started and now they're giving that job up to younger guys, but they're still mentoring them," Pees said.

With a talented first-team and a knowledgeable second-team, the Falcons safeties are helping form the strongest unit on the defense, and perhaps the entire team so far.

