The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) may be looking back on one particular play in their 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2).

In the final minutes of Sunday's game, Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was called for a roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-5 with just three minutes to go.

After lining up in front of the left guard, the two-time Pro Bowler used a simple rip through to maneuver by Buccaneers right guard Luke Goedeke to get into the backfield.

Then, Jarrett wrapped quarterback Tom Brady up for what was thought to be a sack and a chance for the Falcons to tie or win the game in the final minutes.

What many thought would be a taunting penalty, would proceed to the worst thing imaginable for this Falcons team with no timeouts and just 2:56 left ... a roughing the passer call and automatic Tampa Bay first down.

Going into the fourth quarter down 21-0, the Falcons gave themselves a chance to tie or win the game after rattling off 15 unanswered points over the final 14 minutes.

An eight-yard touchdown run by Avery Williams got the team on the board with 13:44 to go, followed by a 19-yard strike from Marcus Mariota to Olamide Zaccheaus brought the game to within a one score game in the final five minutes.

Head coach Arthur Smith, who was very animated on the sidelines following the call, did not comment directly on the referee's decision postgame. Instead, the second-year coach is focused solely on how his team can prevent that situation going forward.

"It wasn't perfect, but we felt that that we'd eventually wear them down," Smith said. "Luckily it was within reach and there was enough possessions left."

The Falcons take on the San Francisco 49ers at home this Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

