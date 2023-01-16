The Atlanta Falcons seem to be a logical destination for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III - but will he reach the open market?

After spending the last several years on the sidelines at the start of free agency, the Atlanta Falcons are squarely positioned to be among the NFL's most aggressive spenders.

General manager Terry Fontenot stated that the Falcons have moved into the "next phase" of their plan ... which surely means activity in free agency with over $80 million likely in Fontenot's back pocket.

Could that plan include signing Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III?

A second-round draft pick out of Wake Forest in 2018, Bates was a day-one starter in Cincinnati and has missed only two games throughout his five-year career.

Bates, who turns 26 in February, was an All-Pro in 2020 and has had a strong year playing under the franchise tag. Across 16 regular season games, he recorded 71 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions.

The 6-1, 200-pound Bates has nabbed at least three interceptions in four of his five seasons and is widely viewed as a rangy ballhawk who can patrol centerfield as a single-high free safety.

But how would he fit in Atlanta?

The Falcons started second- and third-year pros in Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins at safety, with the former having more success than the latter.

Grant, who's viewed as a building block in the secondary moving forward, is at his best playing in the box, using his speed and physicality to work downhill and defend the run.

There's a definite need for somebody who can play the deep middle and create turnovers, as Atlanta ranked just No. 27 in takeaways this past season.

And Bates, on paper, checks both boxes.

Financially, Bates would be a hefty investment but is certainly feasible for the Falcons with their current cap situation. Per Spotrac, Bates' basic value would net a five-year, $67.9 million contract, giving him $13.5 million per year.

However, his current market value is even more achievable, as Spotrac estimates a four-year, $42.4 million contract, worth $10.6 million per year.

But Bates will almost certainly have his eyes set on a larger deal, especially considering recent contracts handed out to other safeties, including Derwin James ($19.1 million per year from the Los Angeles Chargers), Minkah Fitzpatrick ($18.4 million per year from the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Marcus Williams ($14 million per year from the Baltimore Ravens).

While Bates likely won't reach the high teens, he'll probably receive something similar to Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal last March.

Thus, while not cheap, Bates is a realistic option - if the Bengals don't use the franchise tag once more and the two sides fail to agree on a long-term contract, both crucial "ifs."

Another thing the Falcons have working in their favor is the presence of agent David Mulugheta, who represents Bates ... in addition to Atlanta cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward, who signed with the team last offseason.

In essence, the Falcons signing Bates makes sense financially and would fill a need in the secondary - and there's also the recent instance of Fontenot and Mulugheta working together to get a deal done.

Ultimately, the conversation becomes moot if Bates re-signs with the Bengals ... but if he doesn't, the Falcons could certainly be players in the sweepstakes.

