Another candidate has entered the mix for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator role: Panthers Coach Al Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons' wide search for a new defensive coordinator continues.

The Falcons requested to interview Carolina Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb for the full-time role in Atlanta - and permission has been granted, an NFL source tells FalconReport SI.

Holcomb, 52, has coached in the NFL for 14 years after spending the first 14 in lower-level collegiate ranks. He was the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, overseeing a unit that finished No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points given up and No. 28 in takeaways.

When the Cardinals fired coach Steve Wilks following the season, Holcomb was also let go. However, he reunited with Wilks, the Panthers' interim coach, in Carolina this season and called plays for the defense over the final 12 games.

Carolina finished No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 19 in points allowed and No. 27 in takeaways under Holcomb. The defense allowed 15 points or fewer in five of those 12 games, including one each against NFC South foes.

The Falcons have been busy with defensive coordinator interview requests, as Holcomb has been added to a list that includes Jim Haslett, Jerry Gray, Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen and nearly Ejiro Evero.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday the team would cast a wide net and take their time with the decision, prompted by the retirement of incumbent Dean Pees, and Holcomb is unlikely to be the last name they reach out to.

