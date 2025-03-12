Falcons Lose One DL, Re-Sign Another in Free Agency
Moments before the official start of the 2025 NFL calendar, the Atlanta Falcons re-signed one defensive tackle while losing another to a conference foe Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta agreed to terms with Ta'Quon Graham on a one-year deal, according to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones. Elsewhere, the Falcons lost Eddie Goldman, who signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Compensation details have not been released for either.
Graham, a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in 2021, played in 49 games with 16 starts over the past four seasons. He logged 84 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and 13 quarterback hits. His best season came in 2022, when he started nine of 11 appearances and had eight quarterback hits before suffering a torn MCL.
The 26-year-old Graham played in the first 10 games of 2024 before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
In the lead-up to the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris said Graham had "definitely been a nice contributor for us throughout the season."
Goldman, meanwhile, had a solid season with the Falcons in his first NFL action since 2021. He initially signed with Atlanta in the summer of 2022 but retired before training camp, and he tried again one year later but was placed on the exempt/left squad list in late July of 2023.
At 6'3" and 325 pounds, Goldman played in all 17 games with 10 starts for Atlanta in 2024. He recorded 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and three quarterback hits.
Personnel shifts aside, the Falcons will also have a new defensive line coach in 2025, as the organization hired Houston Texans assistant defensive line coach Nate Ollie to replace Jay Rodgers, who was fired Jan. 11.