Former Falcons Star Tony Gonzalez Waves Goodbye to FOX Sports

Former Atlanta Falcons and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez quickly found working as an NFL studio analyst as soon as he hung up his cleats in 2013.

Gonzalez immediately went to work for CBS on the Sunday pregame show until he joined FOX Sports in a similar role in 2017.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports on Twitter that Gonzalez is leaving FOX in order to focus on his film and television career.

While much better known for his work on the field, Gonzalez has several credits to his IMDB bio including a role in the XXX franchise with Vin Diesel in 2017's "Return of Xander Cage.'' He also had a recurring role on "NCIS'' from 2014-2016 as Special Agent Tony Francis.

READ MORE: Where's Falcons WR Calvin Ridley in NFL's Top 100?

Gonzalez came to the Falcons in 2009 after 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gonzalez still had plenty left in the tank as he was a Pro Bowler in four of his five seasons with Atlanta including his final four.

Despite spending only five seasons with the Falcons at the end of his career, he still ranks ninth on Atlanta's all-time receiving yards list with 4,187. He's seventh all-time with 35 touchdowns.

His best season with the Falcons was 2012, his 16th in the NFL, when he had 93 catches for 930 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a first team All-Pro at 36 years old.

Gonzalez finished his remarkable career with 1,325 catches, 15,127 yards, and 111 touchdowns. Those numbers are good enough for third all-time in receptions, sixth in yardage, and eighth in touchdowns.

READ MORE: Kyle Pitts Q&A: Falcons Got 'Best Prospect in NFL Draft'