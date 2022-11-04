Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to get over .500 for the first time since 2017 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, but they'll have to do so without a pair of starters.

The Falcons have declared All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) out for Sunday's contest.

Terrell initially strained his hamstring in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers before re-injuring it the week after against the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed Atlanta's Week 8 victory over the Carolina Panthers and didn't practice all week.

With Terrell out, the Falcons remain thin at the cornerback position. Expect Cornell Armstrong to see a spike in playing time, but fans could see the Atlanta debut of new trade acquisition Rashad Fenton, who became a Falcon on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline.

Wilkinson was a surprise addition to Wednesday's practice report, as he played every snap against Carolina. Backup center Matt Hennessy has seen a majority of the work in his place at practice throughout the week, though Colby Gossett received the start when Wilkinson missed the Falcons' Week 3 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Falcons and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

