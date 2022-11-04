Skip to main content

Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers

A.J. Terrell and Elijah Wilkinson will leave big holes to fill for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to get over .500 for the first time since 2017 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, but they'll have to do so without a pair of starters.

The Falcons have declared All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) out for Sunday's contest.

Terrell initially strained his hamstring in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers before re-injuring it the week after against the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed Atlanta's Week 8 victory over the Carolina Panthers and didn't practice all week.

With Terrell out, the Falcons remain thin at the cornerback position. Expect Cornell Armstrong to see a spike in playing time, but fans could see the Atlanta debut of new trade acquisition Rashad Fenton, who became a Falcon on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline.

Wilkinson was a surprise addition to Wednesday's practice report, as he played every snap against Carolina. Backup center Matt Hennessy has seen a majority of the work in his place at practice throughout the week, though Colby Gossett received the start when Wilkinson missed the Falcons' Week 3 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Falcons and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

