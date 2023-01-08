WATCH: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Extends Falcons Lead vs. Bucs

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson recorded his eighth rushing touchdown of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Atlanta Falcons have dominated the second half of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, thanks in large part to record-setting days from rookies Drake London and Tyler Allgeier.

But on Atlanta's third scoring drive of the half, the honor was done by veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who capped off a nine-play, 83-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to give the Falcons a 27-17 lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

It was only Patterson's second carry of the possession while and he netted just two total yards, the 31-year-old still managed to record his eighth touchdown of the season and third in his last four games.

The series was marked by stellar play from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who went five of five for 84 yards, excluding a completed pass to Allgeier that was called back due to holding.

Ridder was efficient, accurate and confident - and also made arguably the best throw of his tenure as Falcons starting quarterback, hitting London for a 40-yard gain on 3rd and 6.

Patterson started the season on a high note, setting career rushing highs in two of the first three weeks, and now appears set to finish it on one as well, setting up momentum for another impactful year in Atlanta next September.

