'I Love TQ': Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Supports DL Graham After Costly Fumble

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham found himself in a peculiar situation during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With the game tied at 17, the Chargers were in position to run out the clock and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. Having quarterback Justin Herbert take a knee seemed to be the safe play - but Los Angeles didn't travel cross-country to play it safe.

Instead, the Chargers opted to do a running play and expose tailback Austin Ekeler to Falcons defenders taking shots at the ball. The result? Atlanta linebacker Rashaan Evans connected on his attempt, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Graham.

The 6-4, 294-pound Graham didn't just stop with snatching the ball. Rather, he turned upfield and ran, pulling the Falcons closer to field goal range with every stride.

Except, there was a problem - the ball fell out of Graham's possession as he was trying to get out of bounds and avoid Herbert's tackle attempt. The Chargers recovered, and Herbert completed a 22-yard pass on the next play, leading to a field goal from Cameron Dicker as time expired.

It was the first true "mistake" that Graham has made this season, his second as a professional. After being selected in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Graham started five games as a rookie and has taken a big step forward in year two, posting eight quarterback hits and serving as one of the Falcons' top run defenders.

Graham's emergence has been instrumental in defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's bounce-back season, and he appears set to be a long-term building block for Atlanta's defensive line.

While the fumble certainly loomed largely in Sunday's loss, Falcons coach Arthur Smith is going to support his players no matter what - especially one of Graham's caliber.

"I back TQ 100,000 percent," Smith said. "Going to make a play ... it's a funny-shaped ball. I love TQ and he should never hang his head down. He scooped the ball up, it slipped out ... he's a defensive lineman. The ball takes funny bounces sometimes."

Graham, admittedly, was hard on himself after the game, but handled it like the professional he is, answering all questions. The former Texas Longhorn regretted several of his heat-of-the-moment decisions and is now left pondering what could've been.

"Should've held onto the ball, probably should've fell on it, probably should've got out of bounds," Graham said. "All of the above. I have to move on from here."

Fortunately for Graham, the Falcons have a short week, as they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. It's an opportunity to wash this taste out of his mouth and get another win on the board, but Sunday's contest against Los Angeles might stick with him for a while moving forward.

"Definitely sucks," said Graham. "I definitely contributed to that loss by dropping the ball, but I've just got to move on and look forward to this Thursday game."

The Falcons and Panthers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium.

