Falcons to Hire Packers Coach to Replace Dean Pees?

Jerry Gray is the Green Bay Packers pass game coordinator. But could he become the next Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator?

The Atlanta Falcons are making progress in their search for a new defensive coordinator.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Falcons have requested to interview Green Bay Packers pass game coordinator Jerry Gray.

Gray, 60, worked alongside Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the Tennessee Titans staff from 2011-13.

It was Gray's second stint as a defensive coordinator after previously fulfilling the role with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-05. In 2003 and 2004, the Bills had the second-best defense in the league.

Since working with Smith in Tennessee, Gray has worked as a defensive backs coach, first with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-19, and then with the Packers in 2020. He also added pass game coordinator to his title in 2021.

Gray also had a successful playing career. He had a Hall of Fame career in college at the University of Texas before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1985. He made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1986-89 and played nine seasons in the league.

If the Falcons were to hire Gray, it would continue the pattern of hiring a veteran coach with ties to Smith to manage the defense and likely not see too much of a culture change from Dean Pees.

