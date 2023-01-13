Falcons Trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr? NFL Insider Says 'Maybe'

NFL Insider Adam Schifter listed off several teams who could be interested in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and the Atlanta Falcons were one of them.

For 14 years, the Atlanta Falcons had a steady presence at quarterback in the form of Matt Ryan.

But with Ryan no longer in the picture, Atlanta turned to veteran Marcus Mariota and then rookie Desmond Ridder under center. The answer on Mariota proved to be a resounding "no," while Ridder's future remains uncertain, though Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he's "very encouraged" with what he saw from the 23-year-old signal caller.

Still, Smith said, "there's a lot of things that can change" and "a lot of work to be done" until Ridder can be declared the starter.

Among the "work" could include looking outside the building - perhaps even to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who's poised to be on the move after nine seasons with the franchise.

When naming teams who could potentially pursue Carr this offseason, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter mentioned the Falcons as a potential landing spot ... along with three others off the top of his head.

"When you look at the list of teams in the league that need a quarterback, it is, once again, extensive, as it always is at this time of year," Schefter began. "Does Tampa need a quarterback if Tom Brady retires? The Jets could be in the market for a veteran quarterback. Maybe the Atlanta Falcons. Who knows about the Tennessee Titans? We can go on and on and rattle off 12 teams easy that have quarterback questions."

Schefter added thar Carr has over $40 million in guaranteed money due from the Raiders just three days after the Super Bowl, adding to the team's urgency to make a trade.

Another key to a potential move is that Carr has his own set of requirements, per Schefter, though he expects a deal to be done soon.

"He does want to play for a winner, that would be one qualification" Schefter said. "But a trade should be worked out here sometime in the next month or so."

Despite going 7-10 in consecutive seasons, the Falcons are in line to take a step forward next year, fielding one of the league's youngest teams while having roughly $80 million in cap space.

Thus, Atlanta could be appealing to Carr - but will the feelings be reciprocated?

For now, the answer is "maybe."

