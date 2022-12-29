Raiders Bench Derek Carr; Falcons Trade Target This Offseason?

The Atlanta Falcons could be in the quarterback market this offseason. And Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could be a fit.

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be moving on from quarterback Derek Carr after choosing to demote him from his starting role for the final two games of the season.

Carr, who turns 32 this offseason, signed a three-year, $121.5 million in April after leading the Raiders to the playoffs in 2021.

The Raiders haven't enjoyed the same kind of success this season and there's potential that the team looks to move on from its starting quarterback since 2014.

Carr joins the quarterback carousel for the offseason, which includes several veterans and spots, including the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN believes Atlanta is one of the potential landing spots for Carr.

"The Falcons are moving on from Marcus Mariota, and while they spent a third-round pick on Desmond Ridder, teams don't usually let that sort of capital stand in their way if they think a better quarterback is coming available in the draft or free agency," ESPN writes. "Atlanta will also have cap space next offseason for the first time in years, leaving it in position to absorb a larger contract at quarterback if it can acquire that passer on the cheap."

Carr's 3,522 passing yards rank 11th in the league this season. He's had proven success with elevating pass-catchers including Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams, all of whom have caught over 1,000 yards in a season with Carr under center. That could help elevate Kyle Pitts and Drake London, both of whom eye better seasons in 2023.

There are a number of other options for the Falcons, including Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo, but Carr's benching has to add him into the mix as well.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here