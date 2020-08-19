The Atlanta Falcons practiced in pads for the first time yesterday afternoon as the 2020 NFL season is seemingly on the horizon. With guys flying around, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was encouraged with the where his team is at.

Quinn on the first practice in pads

“Yesterday, first time in pads, and it was really good to see some of the newest players in a different environment where they’re at," said Quinn.

"As we’re going through all of these different blocks and all the practices leading up, we’ll just keep evaluating and keep gathering as much information as we can."

On the health status of veterans Todd Gurley II and Alex Mack

"You probably saw two players out yesterday. That was Alex Mack and Todd Gurley," offered Quinn.

"Both of them, we’re going to have a plan for them over the next two and a half weeks and leading up to the season. So, that will happen from time to time. Some players limited, some players holding to work rehab and such.

Jamon Brown in concussion protocol

"From an injury standpoint, Jamon Brown will enter the concussion protocol today,” said Quinn.

On if the team will have enough time to implement everything that's necessary to be ready for the season

“I think we do have time," stated the Falcons head coach. "From the learning the playbook side, that’s one thing. So now, you could say, ‘Well, anyone could learn the playbook.’ Now it’s a matter of their reactions and the movement that goes with it. So, those unscripted moments and the smallest details that go into that, that’s kind of the art of the whole thing. That’s where we’re at. Each day there’s a situation, there’s unscripted work just to kind of create as much game-like environments for us as we can, so every day it’s part of our practice.”

On how Keanu Neal looks so far in camp

“It makes my heart feel good to see him on the field because he has such as a presence. So, yesterday – well, each of the days – he’s come back and has worked so hard to put himself in this position," Quinn said of Neal. "Each day, he’s kind of gaining more confidence, gaining his appreciation for all of the smallest details. It’s been a good start for him.”

Stay tuned for more updates straight from Atlanta Falcons head quarters in Flowery Branch.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook