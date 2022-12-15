Falcons vs. Saints Betting Odds: Atlanta Underdogs on Road?

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are playing a critical NFC South game this weekend.

The Atlanta Falcons are eyeing revenge this weekend when they travel to Cajun Country to face the New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome.

The Falcons will look to even the season series against their most-despised rival on Sunday after Atlanta lost in the first game of the year against New Orleans.

Atlanta led by 16 points with just over 11 minutes to go, but it wasn't enough in the 27-26 loss.

This time, a lot has changed. Neither Jameis Winston nor Marcus Mariota will suit up. Instead, Andy Dalton and third-round rookie Desmond Ridder will be under center.

For Ridder, it's his first NFL action since preseason. His last start came nearly a year ago on New Year's Eve for the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl, where his team lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Perhaps Ridder's inexperience is why the Falcons are 6.5-point underdogs against the Saints Sunday, according to SI Sportsbook.

Despite winning just five games this season, the Falcons are 7-6 against the spread, the best mark in the NFC South division this year. Meanwhile, the Saints are 5-8 against the spread.

The Falcons and Saints are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesar's Superdome.

