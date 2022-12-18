Falcons vs. Saints: Live Updates, Highlights, Drive-by-Drive Coverage

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon at Caesars Superdome.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) face off against the New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome.

The Falcons sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) for first place in the division, while the Saints are two back. Atlanta has lost three of four, so the team is hoping today's game will spark some momentum heading into the last quarter of the year.

Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder is making his NFL debut this afternoon, starting for Marcus Mariota, who was benched for poor play and then placed on injured reserve (IR).

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (5-8) vs. New Orleans Saints (4-9)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: ATL +6.5 (+105) | NO -6.5

MONEYLINE: FALCONS (+175) | SAINTS (-213)

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Matt Dickerson

Here's a look at the Saints inactives ...

RB Eno Benjamin

OL Lewis Kidd

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Payton Turner

RB Dwayne Washington

DB P.J. Williams

Stick with Falcon Report throughout the afternoon for live updates, highlights and drive-by-drive coverage.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here