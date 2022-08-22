Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Updates

The Atlanta Falcons will hit the road for their Week 2 preseason game, taking on the New York Jets as they look to continue to build momentum heading into the regular season.

In Week 1, the Falcons pulled out an impressive win over the Detroit Lions, as they got a glimpse of what life will be like in the post Matt Ryan era. In limited action Marcus Mariota looked impressive, showing that he's still more than capable of being a reliable quarterback for the Falcons this season.

Falcons' fans also got a look at their first-round draft pick, receiver Drake London out of USC. In his one snap of action, Drake caught a pass from Mariota for a 24-yard completion. However, London would exit after his lone play with a knee injury.

Potential future franchise quarterback Desmond Ridder was instrumental in the Falcons' win, flashing potential to be the future for Atlanta. He completed 10 of 22 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, entering Week 2, the Falcons will hope to see continued improvement from Ridder as well as the rest of the Falcons roster ahead of their final preseason game next week.

On the opposite sideline, the New York Jets will be resting a majority of their starters, opting to see what they have in their depth guys and prevent potential injuries ahead of the season.

Stay tuned here at FalconReport.com as we provide live drive-by-drive updates of tonight's Falcons vs. Jets preseason game.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

