The Atlanta Falcons have a winning record.

Granted, it's after one game. Even further, it's the preseason.

But nevertheless, fresh off their first preseason win since 2019, the Falcons will enter Monday night's contest against the New York Jets looking to carry momentum from a dramatic last-second win in Detroit.

Atlanta and New York held joint practices on Friday and Saturday, with each team's offense largely getting the better of the other's defense. As has become the status quo in NFL joint practices, there were a handful of "skirmishes," as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith dubbed them after the session.

The Falcons arrived in New Jersey looking to find out more about the 85 players on their roster, and while the practices certainly were beneficial in some regards, the preseason affair will provide an opportunity to learn in a game setting.

Out of the 85 suiting up, here are three Falcons to watch against the Jets.

Desmond Ridder

One of the primary goals of the preseason is giving rookies a chance to prove they belong in the NFL. Ridder's debut in Detroit more than met that quota, as the quarterback showed athleticism, poise and a certain playmaking flare that resulted in a late go-ahead touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt.

By all accounts, the third-round pick out of Cincinnati had a solid two days of practice in Florham Park, including leading a touchdown drive in a two-minute drill. After playing the final three quarters against the Lions, Ridder seems poised to see another heavy dose of snaps Monday night.

The primary goal for Ridder should be turning in a consistent effort, specifically with his ball placement, and staying turnover-free.

Jalen Dalton

Prior to the preseason opener, Dalton hadn't received much buzz. He was tossed out of one of the first practices of training camp for starting a fight, but other than that, had largely flown under the radar. The Lions game changed all of that.

At 6-6, 300 pounds, Dalton proved to be a versatile piece for Atlanta's defensive line, primarily playing 5-technique defensive end and 3-technique defensive tackle. As a pass rusher, Dalton showed strong hands and leg drive to collapse pockets on the outside.

Against the run, he displayed both quickness and power, as he held stout at the line of scrimmage on some reps and shot interior gaps on others, while showing more pursuit ability than expected for his size.

Dalton received a shoutout from Smith for his performance in the game, and with a similar effort against the Jets, his spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster will be in good shape entering the final preseason contest.

Dee Alford

For as good as Ridder and Dalton were in their Falcons debut, perhaps no newcomer was as impressive as Alford. A Canadian Football League All-Star in 2021, Alford led Atlanta's defense in tackles as a cornerback, and had an outstanding diving interception.

While being the leading tackler can sometimes spell a bad outing for defensive backs, Alford's numbers stemmed much more from effort than being out of position. He carried his strong form into an open practice last week in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, intercepting a Marcus Mariota pass and breaking up another, and worked with the first-team defense at nickel corner during the practices with the Jets.

The latter part will be the primary thing to watch with Alford - if he proves he can succeed in the slot, it'll only help his roster odds, as versatility reigns supreme on cut down day. Further, with his recent ascension to reps with the starters, is it possible that Alford opens the game alongside established corners A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward?

If Alford is on the field with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, the story around him will quickly shift from his fight to make the roster to the heights his ascension can reach.

Ridder, Dalton, Alford and the rest of the Falcons will kick off at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN.