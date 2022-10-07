Skip to main content

What Does Tom Brady Say About 'Very Different' Falcons?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is about to face the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. But before the game, he was singing their praises.

Tom Brady will always have a connection to the Atlanta Falcons, but that feels like ancient history.

A new chapter between Brady and the Falcons began when the undisputed greatest quarterback of all-time signed with the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago, but even that feels like it was way too long ago.

It's 2022, the Falcons have rebuilt their team, and it feels like a fresh start. Brady agrees.

"They're good. I think they have a good scheme and I think they're very athletic," Brady said. "They're physical and they play well together. They're well-coached. I think their offense does a good job with their defense, good complementary football. They run the ball a lot, so therefore their defense isn't out there as much. They're doing a good job. They're a very different team than the one we played the last two years."

The Falcons need to be different in order to win, because in all nine meetings against Brady all-time, Atlanta has fallen on the wrong side of the result. However, the change is in the air in Atlanta. The offense has prided themselves on running the football in recent weeks, and it's a formula that works. However, the offense will have to administer the rushing attack without starter Cordarrelle Patterson, who was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week with a knee injury.

The goal is to play keepaway from Brady, and if Atlanta can execute that plan, there's a good chance it could grab its first win against the "G.O.A.T."

