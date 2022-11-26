Falcons vs. Commanders: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Atlanta Falcons face a crucial test Sunday as they travel up north to face the red hot Washington Commanders.

The Falcons and Commanders are both coming off wins against sub-par opponents, and need a victory Sunday to keep pace in the NFC playoff standings. The Commanders and Falcons hold the two slots just outside the top seven in the conference and a win today could push the victor inside the playoff picture.

The Falcons are fighting primarily for the NFC South division lead as they sit just 0.5 game back of the 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a win against the Commanders could keep them in the running for a Wild Card spot if the division is won by the Bucs. The Buccaneers are returning from their bye to face the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup ...

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Washington Commanders (6-5)

TV/RADIO: FOX | WMAL 105.9

ODDS: ATL +3.5 (-110) | WAS -3.5 (-110)

MONEYLINE: FALCONS (+165) | COMMANDERS (-120)

Over/under: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 27th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: FedEx Field, North Englewood, MD

