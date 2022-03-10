'Best Player Available': Who Could Atlanta Falcons Draft At No. 8?

After last season's success going with the "best player available" option, could the Atlanta Falcons follow a similar path?

There's a certain philosophy to Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's thinking when it comes to the draft.

Fonenot has been adamant about taking the "best player available" approach in his short tenure with Atlanta. It happened last season when the Falcons used the No. 4 pick on tight end Kyle Pitts.

Kyle Hamilton Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Hamilton Kyle Hamilton

Is that the likely scenario this time around at No. 8?

The Falcons are one of the toughest franchises to pinpoint regarding what to do in the first round. Seven selections before them could make the decision easier, but there are many directions in which to turn.

"We're trying to build a team," Fontenot said. "We have to make sure that we assess the value and stick to our parameters with every player."

Recently, several mock drafts have seen Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton's landing with Atlanta. He's considered by some to be the top prospect in the class - but should safety be that valued?

Some think the Falcons don't need a safety, in part due to hoped-for growth from last year's second-round pick Richie Grant.

Hamilton, a 6-4, 220-pound defender, likely better fits playing strong safety in the pros. He's a willing tackler in space and loves to play in run support. He's been called versatile by scouts, which could make him a chess piece for coordinator Dean Pees.

What is Fontenot's way of thinking here? If he views Hamilton as a less-valuable asset than a pass-rusher or cornerback, Atlanta likely passes on him.

Other mocks have slotted players such as Michigan defensive end David Ojabo, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner at No. 8 instead.

Offensively, Atlanta also could look to address either receiver or offensive tackle. Calvin Ridley will miss the entire 2022 season. Russell Gage, Cordarrelle Patterson and others are testing free agency before signing any deal.

Treylon Burks Derek Stingley Jr. Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard Kayvon Thibodeaux

There's also a need at tackle. Atlanta allowed 40 sacks last season and finished 31st in rushing. Matt Ryan is 37 and likely is staying on the roster, meaning he'll need protection.

The good news for the Falcons is the receiver position is deep this year. They could pick a player on Day 2 and Day 3, passing on the top names in Round 1. The same could be said at the other four prime positions of need.

What does the mean for the Falcons? Trust the board. Whoever is Fontenot's "No. 1" at the time of the pick likely will be headed to Atlanta.