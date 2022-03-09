Jets Land Both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hamilton in Latest PFF Mock Draft

In this PFF mock draft, the Jets somehow come away with both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hamilton.

For weeks, mock drafts have had the Jets choosing between a slew of top prospects with the No. 4 overall selection of the 2022 NFL draft.

Some may disagree, but it seems like two of the likeliest candidates to come off the board fourth overall are pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and safety Kyle Hamilton.

Either of those two prospects would be a significant upgrade for the Jets, a team that had the worst defense in the National Football League a year ago.

But what if there was a way to snag both Thibodeaux and Hamilton in the first round.

Seems impossible, right?

Well, in this mock draft, from PFF's Brad Spielberger, New York is able to make this dream become reality.

Before we break this down any further, here's a look at Spielberger's analysis on both selections early in the first round and why the Jets would make them. Then, we'll go over the rest of the top 10 and how this was able to come to (hypothetical) fruition for Gang Green.

2022 NFL Mock Draft (Via PFF) New York Jets pick both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hamilton in the first round of this surprising mock Kayvon Thibodeaux Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports 4. NEW YORK JETS: EDGE KAYVON THIBODEAUX, OREGON Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s defense is built front to back while emphasizing defensive line talent that can get home with just four rushers. After the Jets’ marquee free-agent signing in edge defender Carl Lawson suffered a torn Achilles before the 2021 season, more reinforcements are desperately needed even when he returns.



While there are apparently some questions about Thibodeaux’s motor in league circles, his talent speaks for itself. Thibodeaux has three straight college seasons where he generated a quarterback pressure on over 10% of his pass-rush snaps, culminating in a 91.5 pass-rush grade in 2021. — Spielberger Kyle Hamilton Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports 10. NEW YORK JETS (VIA SEA): S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME The Jets use the Seattle Seahawks first-round pick acquired in their trade for safety Jamal Adams on… an elite safety prospect in Hamilton. While it may seem silly to do the same thing after the Jets traded Adams away, the state of the team at the time of the trade perhaps had more to do with their refusal to engage in extension talks than their view of the player’s on-field value.



Hamilton is a dynamic playmaker who can cover the deep third, line up in the slot and make plays down in the box. If not for positional value, he’d probably be going off the board earlier in this mock. Top 10 Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports 1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: EDGE AIDAN HUTCHINSON, MICHIGAN 2. DETROIT LIONS: QB MALIK WILLIS, LIBERTY 3. HOUSTON TEXANS: T IKEM EKWONU, NC STATE 4. NEW YORK JETS: EDGE KAYVON THIBODEAUX, OREGON 5. NEW YORK GIANTS: T EVAN NEAL, ALABAMA 6. CAROLINA PANTHERS: T CHARLES CROSS, MISSISSIPPI STATE 7. NEW YORK GIANTS (VIA CHI): CB AHMAD “SAUCE” GARDNER, CINCINNATI 8. ATLANTA FALCONS: EDGE TRAVON WALKER, GEORGIA 9. DENVER BRONCOS: EDGE JERMAINE JOHNSON II, FSU * 10. NEW YORK JETS (VIA SEA): S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME * This mock was published prior to the blockbuster trade between the Broncos and Seahawks, sending Russell Wilson to Denver. Now, Seattle will be picking ninth in place of the Broncos.

Seems too good to be true for the Jets, right?

Again, it depends on who you ask, but we're talking about two top-five prospects from this year's class going to a team that picks fourth and 10th overall. Somewhere, Robert Saleh is licking his chops at an opportunity to add these defensive playmakers to his young roster.

The most notable riser in this top 10 is unquestionably quarterback Malik Willis. He goes to Detroit with the No. 2 selection while other top prospects like Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and more are still available.

That opens the door for certain guys to slip. Then, it's Charles Cross, Travon Walker and Jermaine Johnson that allow New York to get the best safety of this class at 10.

As noted above, this mock was posted prior to the Russell Wilson trade that rocked the NFL world on Tuesday. While Seattle's pick could still be the same at No. 9, odds are the Seahawks wouldn't be picking Hamilton. They already have Jamal Adams at safety.

Speaking of which, some would say the 10th overall pick is still too high for a safety. Just look at how the Adams era turned out after he was brought in with the sixth overall selection. But this is a textbook example of the Jets taking advantage of value and picking the best player available.

In fact, that's exactly what GM Joe Douglas alluded to last week when asked about taking a player like Hamilton in the first round, speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Where I’ve come from, you take the best player available, and I’ve had a lot of success being around that mindset and that philosophy," Douglas said. "If there is a player, regardless of position, that we feel can come in here and be that type of difference maker, we need to talk about it and have that discussion. At the end of the day, we’re going to bring in the player that we feel is the best fit for the Jets, not only as a player, but as a person, competitor, character fit."

You could argue the Jets would benefit more from an edge rusher, wide receiver, an interior offensive lineman or even a cornerback with their second first-rounder—and top options at each those positions are on the table—but Hamilton is considered to be a unicorn. It would be very difficult for the Jets to pass up on a chance to secure Hamilton (who they could pick fourth overall) six picks later.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.