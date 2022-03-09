Falcons Ridley Woes: Was Receiver Top Priority Before Suspension?

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was informed of Calvin Ridley's in-season gambling before the suspension became official

Even before the news of Calvin Ridley broke, receiver was a top need for the Atlanta Falcons. It now becomes a necessity for the team to add in the coming weeks as free agency and the draft rapidly approach.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley

Ridley was suspended indefinitely Monday after betting on games during the regular season. He will be allowed to appeal for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2023, leaving a major hole in his future with the organization.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was made aware of Ridley's situation just days after the Senior Bowl last month. Before that, the team was invested in looking at the receivers to address the problem as free agency approaches.

Atlanta already had receiver woes before Ridley's situation due to the players potentially leaving this offseason. Currently, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe and Christian Blake are all set to become free agents. The Falcons only have three receivers under contract for the 2022 season in Chad Hansen, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell.

Hansen has the most experience, playing in 20 games since being drafted by the New York Jets in 2017. Darby, a sixth-round pick out of Arizona State, made his living on special teams as a rookie. He recorded one reception last season. Trammell, an undrafted free agent out of Rice, played in two games last season and did not record a stat on offense.

Fontenot said at his Combine press conference that Atlanta has been in contact with multiple receivers during the draft process and intends on doing more research with players for every round.

“We met with a lot of those guys,” Fontenot said. “And there’s some real good receivers in the draft. Again, some different flavors depending on what you’re looking for, but there’s value at the top and throughout the draft at receiver.”

With Ridley off the books, the Falcons could try to offer a deal to Gage, who has been consistent the past two seasons. Last year with Ridley missing time, Gage led the receivers with 66 receptions for 770 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Gage is expected to have a market, though the Falcons are hopeful they can find a way to retain him on a cost-affordable deal.

"Russell did a terrific job,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He got injured (high ankle sprain) early in the season. Came back and I thought was really productive late in the year and helped us."

The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although there isn't a player like Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson in the class, the receiver group has talent that could have tremendous upside over time.

If Atlanta were to address the need in Round 1, Arkansas' Treylon Burks, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and USC's Drake London all have been pegged to the Falcons in some mock draft. On Day 2, the Falcons could elect to target Georgia's George Pickens, Penn State's Jahan Dotson, North Dakota State's Christian Watson or others with one of their three selections.

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson USC's Drake London Arkansas' Treylon Burks

Fontenot has repeatedly stated that the Falcons' game plan is to draft the best player available, regardless of the position. It worked dividends last offseason when the team selected tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick.

That very well could be a receiver if the board falls in that direction.

"We'll do our due diligence," Fontenot said. "Obviously, you want guys that can help you certainly make the life of the quarterback easier, yards after catch. Guys who can get in the end zone.”