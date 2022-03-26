According to a report, free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry ended his agreement with Klutch Sports agent Damarius Bilbo.

NFL free agency is ongoing, and the Atlanta Falcons are in the receiver market.

One player who could be the upgrade the Falcons are looking for is five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. ... who was reported as being an Atlanta visitor more than a week ago ...

And now has made a change.

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns after four seasons with the team. Landry is out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for from the Dallas Cowboys.

And of course, the Browns also made room for Deshaun Watson - who was reportedly recruiting Landry to join him had the QB landed in Atlanta.

Landry is about to enter his ninth NFL season and will seek his third NFL city. The Falcons have the ability to make a home for Landry after it was announced last week that Calvin Ridley would be suspended for the entire 2022 season.

The Falcons were already in the receiver market before Ridley's suspension, but now the team is desperate.

Landry is already linked to other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but joining the Falcons - where Matt Ryan has been replaced by Marcus Mariota at QB - would allow Landry an opportunity to start and make an impact. A visit is part of that process. ... and apparently a change in representation is as well.

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.