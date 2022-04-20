Falcons 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Garrett Wilson or Malik Willis?
Quarterback Malik Willis has been the top prospect projected to land with the Atlanta Falcons for the majority of the draft season.
The Falcons ended their 14-year partnership with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan by trading him to the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan's departure from the organization came three days after the Falcons' failed pursuit for Deshaun Watson on March 18.
The Falcons do not have a long-term answer at quarterback entering the 2022 NFL Draft. But several draft analysts believe Atlanta will use their top selection to boost their wide receiver corps.
With the No. 8 pick, the Falcons select wide receiver Garrett Wilson, from Ohio State University — per ESPN.
ESPN is the second mock draft that featured the Falcons drafting Wilson over Willis. The first came from CBS Sports Monday morning.
Drafting Wilson would give the Falcons a No. 1 target in the passing game. But selecting Wilson over Willis appears to be an unlikely scenario should the Georgia native still be available.
The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota during free agency in March. The expectation is for Mariota to be Atlanta's starting quarterback in 2022.
The next two rounds showcased general manager Terry Fontenot improving the Falcons' defense. Atlanta's secondary received a boost by the selection of cornerback Kyler Gordon at pick No. 43.
Gordon played four seasons at the University of Washington. He recorded 97 total tackles with 75 solo hits and a dozen pass deflections.
Rounding out the Falcons' 2022 Mock Draft through the first three rounds are edge rusher Drake Jackson (No. 58), linebacker Troy Andersen (No. 74) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (No. 82).