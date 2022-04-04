Skip to main content

Falcons to Select Liberty QB Malik Willis in NFL Draft, Predicts Peter King

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Atlanta Falcons are maybe targeting Liberty's quarterback Malik Willis with their No. 8 selection.

The draft stock of Liberty University's quarterback Malik Willis appears to be on the rise with each passing day. A successful Pro Day resulted in Willis entering the 2022 NFL Draft as the No. 1 prospect at quarterback. 

Within the top 10 selections, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are seemingly the only quarterback-needy teams who could make Willis their top pick in the draft. And Peter King of Pro Football Talk believes the Falcons will hold a homecoming for Willis at pick No. 8.

"Lots to be concerned about here, because Willis needs a redshirt year under a smart QB coach like Arthur Smith, and he needs to be schooled in working his progressions most importantly," King said during his Football Morning in America post-Monday morning. "Smith is a patient teacher, and he won’t need to play this year with Marcus Mariota in the saddle for at least 2022."

1341554585.0

Malik Willis

maliksenior

Malik Willis

GettyImages-1235740436-775x465

Malik Willis

Atlanta is moving in a direction that could result in King's prediction becoming a reality. The Falcons have scheduled a meeting with Willis as one of their top-30 visits.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14923605
Play

Falcons Sign Long Snapper Beau Brinkley

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
kayvon
Play

NFL Draft: Can Kayvon Thibodeaux Fix Falcons Pass Rush?

The Falcons ranked last in sacks last season, so could drafting one of the best pass rushers in the draft reverse their fortunes?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Play

Malik Willis To Falcons? Atlanta To Meet With Liberty QB

The Atlanta Falcons will play host to Malik Willis before the 2022 NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Willis led the Liberty Flames to an 8-5 record in 2021. He threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns. Willis also embodied his skill set as a dual-threat quarterback by rushing for 878 yards for 13 touchdowns on the ground.

"There’s something about Willis’ fit," King said. "He’s a local kid from Roswell High, teammates love him, very positive, and he has a big arm. Owner Arthur Blank could view him as a perfect long-term pilot of his franchise. I’m fascinated with the prospect of this."

USATSI_17809840

Malik Willis

USATSI_17820080

Malik Willis

USATSI_17667316

Malik Willis

Willis confirmed that the Falcons were one of several teams that interviewed him at the NFL Combine. The Panthers also held a pre-draft interview with Willis. Carolina currently sits at the No. 6 spot entering the draft.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_14923605
News

Falcons Sign Long Snapper Beau Brinkley

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
kayvon
News

NFL Draft: Can Kayvon Thibodeaux Fix Falcons Pass Rush?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Malik Willis To Falcons? Atlanta To Meet With Liberty QB

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
USATSI_17547834
News

A.J. Brown Trade: Can Atlanta Reunite Star Wide Receiver With Marcus Mariota?

By Jeremy Brener and Greg Patuto3 hours ago
USATSI_16885895
News

Terry McLaurin Trade Rumors: Should Atlanta Monitor His Availability?

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
blank deshaun
News

Falcons Backtracking About Pursuit of Controversial Deshaun Watson Trade?

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
olave
News

Falcons Top 3 NFL Draft Priorities; Can Atlanta Fill The Holes?

By Falcon Report Staff7 hours ago
sauce
News

'I'm the Best Player in the NFL Draft': Could Falcons Pick CB 'Sauce' Gardner?

By Coty Davis10 hours ago