Is Grady Jarrett's Falcons Future in Question?

With one year left on his current deal, will Jarrett be a victim of the Falcons' rebuild?

After the departures of wideout Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett is now the second-longest tenured Falcon, and arguably the best player remaining on the team.

Will he meet the same fate as Jones and Ryan? A victim of the Falcons' rebuild?

His current contract expires after 2022, and there has been little talk about him returning in the form of an extension. That could be a sign that Jarrett is set to follow Jones and Ryan out the door.

There are options for the Falcons.

He could be traded to alleviate his salary, as he'll count for $23.8 million against the cap. But at 30 years old, it's not clear what Atlanta would get in return. Especially with his production falling off a bit over the last couple of seasons.

In 2019, Jarrett had 7.5 sacks and 69 tackles in his first Pro Bowl season. The next season, he recorded just four sacks, while tackles also went down to 52. However, he was still strong enough to make the Pro Bowl roster.

However, last season, Jarrett missed the Pro Bowl, and he had just one sack in 17 games to go along with 59 tackles. That's his lowest sack total since his rookie campaign in 2015.

Atlanta could also let Jarrett play out his contract in 2022 and chase a big deal in free agency. It'll be a season that won't bring many expectations for the Falcons, and his numbers could suffer, while most players in the last year of their contracts want to perform well.

The Falcons could also decide to offer an extension to Jarrett that would keep him in town as one of the faces of the franchise. He can still perform at a high level, and with a number of young players joining the team, Atlanta could use a seasoned veteran to help the organization grow back into a contender.

But at what cost? Obviously, he won't get Aaron Donald-type money, but the Falcons could still be looking at $20 million per season. That's a huge hit for a young team, but every team can use an elite player, even in rebuild mode.

Everything really depends on what Jarrett wants at this point. Is he willing to play through a rebuild and endure several more losing seasons? Or does he want to possibly play for a contender, even if it means a little less money?

The Falcons and Jarrett have some decisions to make, and they've got until next year to do it.